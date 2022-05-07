BOMB Reaches Market Capitalization of $481,641.59 (BOMB)

BOMB (BOMB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 7th. BOMB has a total market capitalization of $481,641.59 and approximately $223,060.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOMB coin can currently be purchased for $0.54 or 0.00001501 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, BOMB has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35,945.13 or 1.00069497 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00047468 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001142 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00021325 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001333 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002781 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001450 BTC.

BOMB Profile

BOMB (BOMB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 894,177 coins and its circulating supply is 893,389 coins. BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken . BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

BOMB Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOMB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

