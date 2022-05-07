Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics stock opened at $3.04 on Friday. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.75 and a 52 week high of $4.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.28.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.03. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. S.C. Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 5,376 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 42.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 15,964 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 185.6% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 172,056 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 111,818 shares during the period. 12.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

