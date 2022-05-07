Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics stock opened at $3.04 on Friday. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.75 and a 52 week high of $4.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.28.
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.03. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.
About Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.
