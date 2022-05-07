Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $15.76

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.76 and last traded at $15.85, with a volume of 6176 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.92.

A number of research firms have commented on BAK. HSBC upgraded Braskem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Braskem from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Braskem from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.91.

Braskem ( NYSE:BAK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($2.27). The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Braskem had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 241.17%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Braskem S.A. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Braskem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Braskem by 156.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Braskem by 311.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Braskem by 115.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Braskem by 107.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 3,542 shares during the period. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Braskem Company Profile (NYSE:BAK)

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells chemicals, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, butene-1, benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.

