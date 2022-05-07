Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $15.76

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.76 and last traded at $15.85, with a volume of 6176 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.92.
A number of research firms have commented on BAK. HSBC upgraded Braskem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Braskem from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Braskem from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.
The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.91.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Braskem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Braskem by 156.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Braskem by 311.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Braskem by 115.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Braskem by 107.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 3,542 shares during the period. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Braskem Company Profile (NYSE:BAK)
Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells chemicals, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, butene-1, benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Braskem (BAK)
- Three Stocks To Ride Out A Rough Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
Receive News & Ratings for Braskem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braskem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.