Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $18.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Bridgewater Bancshares Inc. operates as a holding company for Bridgewater Bank which provides personal and commercial banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs and high-net-worth individuals. The company offers checking, savings, money market savings, certificates of deposit accounts; bridge, home equity, residential interim construction, lot, construction, commercial real estate, long term multi-family, working capital, letters of credit and executive lines of credit options and debit and credit cards. Bridgewater Bancshares Inc. is headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota. “

Separately, B. Riley cut their price objective on Bridgewater Bancshares from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Shares of BWB stock opened at $15.98 on Tuesday. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 52-week low of $15.53 and a 52-week high of $20.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $450.75 million, a PE ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.41.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 33.29%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bridgewater Bancshares will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mohammed Lawal acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $175,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jerry J. Baack sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total transaction of $69,947.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,207,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,267,880.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,498 shares of company stock valued at $214,466. 21.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 1.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 83.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 128.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the period. 48.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

