Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Price Target Cut to $41.00

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $44.00 to $41.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Brinker International in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Brinker International from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Brinker International from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Brinker International from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.68.

Shares of NYSE:EAT opened at $35.53 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.97. Brinker International has a 1-year low of $30.20 and a 1-year high of $65.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.33.

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $980.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.08 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 4.02% and a negative return on equity of 53.59%. Brinker International’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Brinker International will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 5,000 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total transaction of $214,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 1,000 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total value of $42,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,103 shares of company stock valued at $1,757,955 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAT. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Brinker International during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Brinker International by 200.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Brinker International during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in Brinker International by 6,063.6% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,356 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its position in Brinker International by 100.3% during the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. 99.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili's and Maggiano's. As of June 30, 2021, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,648 restaurants comprising 1,594 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 54 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

