Brokerages Anticipate Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) to Announce $0.28 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Everi’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.25. Everi posted earnings per share of $0.21 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Everi will report full year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.41. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.53. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Everi.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $180.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.49 million. Everi had a return on equity of 144.70% and a net margin of 23.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EVRI shares. StockNews.com upgraded Everi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Everi from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Everi in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Everi from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Everi currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRI. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everi during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everi during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everi during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everi during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Everi during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EVRI opened at $16.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.23. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.61. Everi has a 12-month low of $16.28 and a 12-month high of $26.61.

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, game content, and related equipment.

