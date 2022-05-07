Brokerages Anticipate Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) to Announce -$1.24 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($1.24) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.70) and the lowest is ($1.66). Global Blood Therapeutics reported earnings of ($1.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($4.76) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.57) to ($2.69). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.96) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.74) to ($0.15). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Global Blood Therapeutics.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.03. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 113.20% and a negative net margin of 146.82%. The business had revenue of $55.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.21) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GBT shares. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $86.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $72.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global Blood Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.42.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 383,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,293,000 after purchasing an additional 8,234 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 1.1% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 43,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 4.0% during the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 45,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 596,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,675,000 after purchasing an additional 180,182 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:GBT traded down $2.72 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,767,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,918. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.64 and a 200-day moving average of $31.23. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $24.61 and a 52-week high of $41.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 8.45 and a current ratio of 9.11.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities with sickle cell disease (SCD). The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for SCD. It also evaluates the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase II a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

