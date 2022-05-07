Brokerages Anticipate Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Brokerages expect Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) to post ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Helix Energy Solutions Group’s earnings. Helix Energy Solutions Group posted earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.46). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $0.01. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Helix Energy Solutions Group.

Get Helix Energy Solutions Group alerts:

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.08). Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative net margin of 15.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.09%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com cut Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Helix Energy Solutions Group from $6.30 to $7.25 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 80.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 393,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 175,707 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 490.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 14.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 727,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,155,000 after acquiring an additional 93,956 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 163,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 59,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLX traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.34. The company had a trading volume of 997,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,667,806. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 1-year low of $2.88 and a 1-year high of $6.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.01.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group (Get Rating)

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Helix Energy Solutions Group (HLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.