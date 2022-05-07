Brokerages Anticipate Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Brokerages expect Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) to post ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Helix Energy Solutions Group’s earnings. Helix Energy Solutions Group posted earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.46). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $0.01. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Helix Energy Solutions Group.
Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.08). Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative net margin of 15.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.09%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 80.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 393,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 175,707 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 490.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 14.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 727,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,155,000 after acquiring an additional 93,956 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 163,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 59,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.
Shares of HLX traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.34. The company had a trading volume of 997,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,667,806. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 1-year low of $2.88 and a 1-year high of $6.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.01.
About Helix Energy Solutions Group (Get Rating)
Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Helix Energy Solutions Group (HLX)
- Three Stocks To Ride Out A Rough Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Helix Energy Solutions Group (HLX)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.