Brokerages Anticipate Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) will post $0.38 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Hersha Hospitality Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.31. Hersha Hospitality Trust reported earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,050%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will report full year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.34. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Hersha Hospitality Trust.

Get Hersha Hospitality Trust alerts:

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.53). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 21.97% and a negative return on equity of 10.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HT. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.31.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 95.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 265,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 129,827 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 16.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 352,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 49,966 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 12.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 126,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 13,484 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 50.0% in the third quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 88,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 29,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the third quarter worth $6,188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HT traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.34. The stock had a trading volume of 570,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,833. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 1-year low of $7.92 and a 1-year high of $12.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.39.

About Hersha Hospitality Trust (Get Rating)

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.