Brokerages Anticipate Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY) to Post -$0.09 EPS

Equities analysts expect Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of ($0.09) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Li-Cycle’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.11). The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Li-Cycle will report full-year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.13). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.02). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Li-Cycle.

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.84 million for the quarter. Li-Cycle had a negative return on equity of 15.84% and a negative net margin of 1,875.11%.

LICY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Li-Cycle from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered Li-Cycle from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Li-Cycle from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Chardan Capital upped their price target on Li-Cycle from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Li-Cycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Li-Cycle currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.44.

NYSE:LICY traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.00. 1,878,585 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,810,077. Li-Cycle has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $14.28. The company has a quick ratio of 26.98, a current ratio of 27.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.22.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Li-Cycle by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Li-Cycle by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 15,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 24.38% of the company’s stock.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

