Brokerages Anticipate MedAvail Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDVL) Will Post Earnings of -$0.36 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that MedAvail Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDVL – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.36) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for MedAvail’s earnings. MedAvail reported earnings per share of ($0.29) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MedAvail will report full-year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.54) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover MedAvail.

MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.04). MedAvail had a negative net margin of 198.00% and a negative return on equity of 121.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MedAvail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, April 9th.

In related news, major shareholder Wtt-Medavail Ltd Abg purchased 14,117,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.06 per share, for a total transaction of $14,964,704.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDVL. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in MedAvail in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of MedAvail by 1,239.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 93,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 86,248 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MedAvail during the 3rd quarter valued at $805,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of MedAvail during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MedAvail during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000.

Shares of NASDAQ MDVL traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.74. 883,889 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,796,560. The company has a market cap of $57.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 0.33. MedAvail has a one year low of $0.79 and a one year high of $14.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.65.

About MedAvail

MedAvail Holdings, Inc, a technology-enabled retail pharmacy technology and services company, develops and commercializes self-service pharmacy, mobile application, kiosk, and drive-thru solutions in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail Pharmacy Services and Pharmacy Technology.

