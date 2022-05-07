Brokerages Anticipate Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $11.98 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) to post sales of $11.98 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Plains GP’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $9.77 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $13.44 billion. Plains GP reported sales of $9.93 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plains GP will report full-year sales of $46.70 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $39.06 billion to $55.58 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $60.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $38.14 billion to $102.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Plains GP.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.21. Plains GP had a return on equity of 0.11% and a net margin of 0.03%. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.01 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Plains GP from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com cut Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Plains GP from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on Plains GP from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Plains GP from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Plains GP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.44.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Plains GP in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in Plains GP in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Plains GP by 260.0% in the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Plains GP by 33.2% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Plains GP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 90.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PAGP traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.62. 3,536,974 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,561,850. Plains GP has a 12 month low of $9.24 and a 12 month high of $12.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 166.00 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.2175 dividend. This is a positive change from Plains GP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Plains GP’s payout ratio is currently 1,242.86%.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

