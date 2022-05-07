Brokerages Anticipate United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL) to Announce $0.58 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL – Get Rating) to report $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twenty analysts have issued estimates for United Airlines’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.70) and the highest is $1.90. United Airlines posted earnings per share of ($3.91) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 114.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Airlines will report full-year earnings of ($0.89) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.41) to $2.10. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $9.65. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover United Airlines.

United Airlines (NYSE:UAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($4.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.19) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 billion.

Separately, StockNews.com raised United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

United Airlines stock opened at $47.52 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.76. United Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $30.54 and a fifty-two week high of $60.58.

United Airlines Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company with United Airlines, Inc as its principal, wholly-owned subsidiary. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The firm, through United and its regional carriers, operates across six continents, with hubs at Newark Liberty International Airport (Newark), Chicago O’Hare International Airport (Chicago O’Hare), Denver International Airport (Denver), George Bush Intercontinental Airport (Houston Bush), Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), A.B.

