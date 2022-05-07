Brokerages Expect DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE) to Announce -$0.54 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of ($0.54) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for DICE Therapeutics’ earnings. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that DICE Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.34) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.36) to ($2.31). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($3.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.54) to ($3.11). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for DICE Therapeutics.

DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.14.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DICE Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $1,337,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in DICE Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in DICE Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $1,277,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University purchased a new stake in DICE Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $7,661,000. Finally, New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. purchased a new stake in DICE Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $18,232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DICE stock traded down $0.87 on Friday, hitting $17.56. The stock had a trading volume of 448,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,624. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.04 and a 200 day moving average of $22.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 29.77 and a current ratio of 29.77. DICE Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $13.39 and a 12-month high of $40.50.

DICE Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, builds various oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. Its platform DELSCAPE, is designed to discover selective oral small molecules to modulate protein-protein interactions (PPIs) as effectively as systemic biologics.

