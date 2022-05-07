Brokerages Expect Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.60 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE – Get Rating) will announce ($0.60) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Jounce Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.50) and the lowest is ($0.65). Jounce Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 650%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Jounce Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.91) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.63) to ($0.92). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($2.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.99) to ($1.16). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Jounce Therapeutics.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.15). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.58) EPS.

JNCE has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Cowen upgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.94.

Jounce Therapeutics stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,044,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,511. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.43. Jounce Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.78 and a 52 week high of $9.81.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $33,400,000. RTW Investments LP acquired a new position in Jounce Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $10,374,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Jounce Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,352,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 587.4% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,464,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 148.3% during the fourth quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,582,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,216,000 after purchasing an additional 945,430 shares in the last quarter. 78.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors.

