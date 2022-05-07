Brokerages Expect MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) to Announce $0.48 EPS

Analysts predict that MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) will post $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for MEDNAX’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.50. MEDNAX posted earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MEDNAX will report full-year earnings of $1.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover MEDNAX.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. MEDNAX had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 4.73%. The firm had revenue of $482.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on MD shares. TheStreet lowered MEDNAX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Mizuho cut their target price on MEDNAX from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on MEDNAX from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered MEDNAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MEDNAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in MEDNAX by 5,380.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of MEDNAX during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of MEDNAX during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 1,246.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 120.2% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MD traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.71. 1,225,968 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 597,542. MEDNAX has a 12-month low of $18.36 and a 12-month high of $35.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.87.

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

