Brokerages Expect RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) to Post $5.88 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $5.88 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for RenaissanceRe’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $5.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $6.89. RenaissanceRe posted earnings of $5.64 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that RenaissanceRe will report full year earnings of $16.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.05 to $19.96. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $22.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.81 to $24.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow RenaissanceRe.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.64 by ($2.14). The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. RenaissanceRe had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a positive return on equity of 4.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RNR. TheStreet downgraded RenaissanceRe from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNR. KBC Group NV grew its stake in RenaissanceRe by 97.4% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 96,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,386,000 after purchasing an additional 47,375 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in RenaissanceRe in the third quarter worth approximately $9,054,000. abrdn plc grew its stake in RenaissanceRe by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 6,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in RenaissanceRe by 15.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 91,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,800,000 after purchasing an additional 12,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in RenaissanceRe by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 342,749 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. 98.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RNR opened at $145.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. RenaissanceRe has a one year low of $134.70 and a one year high of $174.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $149.93 and a 200 day moving average of $156.42.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

