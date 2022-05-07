Brokerages Expect Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $495.45 Million

Brokerages expect Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) to announce $495.45 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Veeva Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $494.80 million to $497.50 million. Veeva Systems posted sales of $433.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veeva Systems will report full year sales of $2.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.52 billion to $2.55 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Veeva Systems.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $485.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.98 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 15.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens lowered shares of Veeva Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $349.00 to $278.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $345.00 to $265.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.58.

VEEV stock traded down $3.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $174.86. 1,181,959 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 859,316. The company has a market capitalization of $26.99 billion, a PE ratio of 66.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.85. Veeva Systems has a twelve month low of $166.48 and a twelve month high of $343.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.04.

In other news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.14, for a total transaction of $4,142,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 442 shares in the company, valued at $91,555.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.02, for a total transaction of $2,354,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in Veeva Systems by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Veeva Systems by 6.1% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Veeva Systems by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Suncoast Equity Management grew its position in Veeva Systems by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 1,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Veeva Systems by 0.3% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,614 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

