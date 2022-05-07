Brokerages Set Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) PT at $20.12

Shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.88.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ATUS shares. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Altice USA from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 29th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Altice USA from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th.

ATUS stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.22. 7,433,583 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,356,294. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.11, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.15. Altice USA has a 1 year low of $9.06 and a 1 year high of $38.19.

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. Altice USA had a net margin of 9.10% and a negative return on equity of 95.86%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Altice USA’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altice USA will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Altice USA in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,255,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Altice USA by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,258,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,977,000 after acquiring an additional 511,749 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Altice USA by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Altice USA by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 123,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 6,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Altice USA by 190.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,231,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,519,000 after acquiring an additional 807,379 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.30% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

