Brokerages Set BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) PT at $49.00

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.50.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BKU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on BankUnited from $42.50 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Get BankUnited alerts:

Shares of NYSE BKU traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $39.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,315,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,931. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.24. BankUnited has a 1-year low of $37.08 and a 1-year high of $49.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.43.

BankUnited ( NYSE:BKU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.03). BankUnited had a net margin of 35.89% and a return on equity of 12.61%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that BankUnited will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This is an increase from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. BankUnited’s payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

In other BankUnited news, insider Kevin A. Malcolm sold 703 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total transaction of $27,529.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 85.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in BankUnited during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in BankUnited during the 1st quarter worth $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited Company Profile (Get Rating)

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.