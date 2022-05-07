Brokerages Set Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Price Target at $79.27

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.36.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Berry Global Group from $83.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Berry Global Group from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Berry Global Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Berry Global Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Berry Global Group during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BERY stock opened at $59.27 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.49. Berry Global Group has a fifty-two week low of $52.54 and a fifty-two week high of $74.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.14. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 28.70% and a net margin of 5.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Berry Global Group will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

