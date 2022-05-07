Brokerages Set Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) PT at $65.00

Shares of Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.58.

COVTY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Covestro from €72.00 ($75.79) to €60.00 ($63.16) in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Covestro from €62.00 ($65.26) to €58.50 ($61.58) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Covestro from €64.00 ($67.37) to €62.00 ($65.26) in a report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Covestro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Covestro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Get Covestro alerts:

Covestro stock opened at $20.23 on Wednesday. Covestro has a 1-year low of $20.10 and a 1-year high of $36.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.36.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th were given a $1.3605 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.92%. Covestro’s payout ratio is presently 34.02%.

About Covestro (Get Rating)

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.