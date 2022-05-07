Brokerages Set EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Target Price at $189.50

Shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $189.50.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC raised shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from €195.00 ($205.26) to €190.00 ($200.00) in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Societe Generale raised shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from €185.00 ($194.74) to €189.00 ($198.95) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th.

Shares of ESLOY stock opened at $81.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a fifty-two week low of $75.26 and a fifty-two week high of $110.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.58.

EssilorLuxottica SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, Oceania, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Wholesale, Retail, Lenses and Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses and Readers.

