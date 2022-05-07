Brokerages Set Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) Target Price at $56.60

Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OTEX shares. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Open Text from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Open Text in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Open Text from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Open Text from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ OTEX traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.32. The company had a trading volume of 838,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,617. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.59. The stock has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 0.93. Open Text has a 52-week low of $37.37 and a 52-week high of $55.25.

Open Text ( NASDAQ:OTEX Get Rating ) (TSE:OTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $882.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.76 million. Open Text had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 20.05%. Open Text’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Open Text will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.2209 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.15%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Open Text by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Open Text by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 42,126 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Open Text by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,270 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Open Text by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,586 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Open Text by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,761 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.43% of the company’s stock.

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

