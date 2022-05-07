Brokerages Set Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) PT at $20.28

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.28.

A number of analysts recently commented on TALO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Stephens assumed coverage on Talos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Talos Energy from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded Talos Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Talos Energy from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

Get Talos Energy alerts:

TALO traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $19.85. The stock had a trading volume of 892,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,316. Talos Energy has a fifty-two week low of $8.57 and a fifty-two week high of $21.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.48 and a 200-day moving average of $13.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Talos Energy ( NYSE:TALO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.21. Talos Energy had a positive return on equity of 12.27% and a negative net margin of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $382.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.10 million. Analysts anticipate that Talos Energy will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $69,640,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,577,019 shares of company stock worth $81,108,210. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Talos Energy during the first quarter worth $917,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Talos Energy in the first quarter valued at about $4,835,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Talos Energy in the first quarter valued at about $254,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Talos Energy by 176.5% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 74,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 47,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 123,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after buying an additional 25,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved reserves of 161.59 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 107,764 thousand barrels of crude oil, 236,353 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 14,435 thousand barrels of crude oil.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Talos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.