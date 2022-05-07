Brokerages Set XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) PT at $49.00

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on XOMA. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of XOMA in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut XOMA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. StockNews.com cut XOMA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised XOMA from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

In other XOMA news, CEO James R. Neal sold 1,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $33,352.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Thomas M. Burns sold 2,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $70,216.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,450 shares of company stock worth $1,553,569. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in XOMA during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in XOMA by 118.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in XOMA by 138.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in XOMA by 222.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in XOMA by 181.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. 56.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ XOMA traded up $1.23 on Friday, reaching $19.12. The company had a trading volume of 42,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,099. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.97 million, a PE ratio of 36.08 and a beta of 1.09. XOMA has a 1 year low of $17.86 and a 1 year high of $39.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.67 and a 200-day moving average of $23.08.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.04. XOMA had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 14.57%.

XOMA Company Profile

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotechnology royalty aggregator in Europe, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. The company engages in helping biotech companies for enhancing human health. It acquires the potential future economics associated with pre-commercial therapeutic candidates that have been licensed to pharmaceutical or biotechnology companies.

