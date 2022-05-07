Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.22), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a negative return on equity of 46.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.59) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:BKD traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.08. The company had a trading volume of 3,695,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,084,061. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.88 and its 200 day moving average is $6.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16. Brookdale Senior Living has a twelve month low of $4.64 and a twelve month high of $8.95.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BKD. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookdale Senior Living from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

In other news, CEO Lucinda M. Baier sold 73,991 shares of Brookdale Senior Living stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $500,179.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 117.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,832,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,857 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the fourth quarter worth about $8,503,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,146,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,918,000 after acquiring an additional 370,204 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 5.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 830,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,229,000 after acquiring an additional 46,366 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 256,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 5,747 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

About Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

