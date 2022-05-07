Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) is PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s 7th Largest Position

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,390 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management accounts for about 3.7% of PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $10,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth $753,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $543,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 55,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after buying an additional 4,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell & Co. boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 1,256,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,880,000 after buying an additional 143,148 shares during the last quarter. 60.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Brookfield Asset Management news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Gp, sold 585,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $18,157,785.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Brookfield Asset Management In sold 5,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total transaction of $190,370.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,841,660 shares of company stock valued at $77,620,655.

BAM traded down $0.77 on Friday, hitting $48.44. 2,421,910 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,419,452. The firm has a market cap of $79.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.31. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.74 and a twelve month high of $62.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.49.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.79 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 3.21%. On average, equities analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is 23.43%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $61.00 to $65.50 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $71.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

