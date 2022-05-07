BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the software maker’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ BSQR opened at $1.34 on Wednesday. BSQUARE has a one year low of $1.26 and a one year high of $8.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $27.40 million, a P/E ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 1.52.
BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.08 million during the quarter. BSQUARE had a negative net margin of 5.55% and a negative return on equity of 9.36%.
About BSQUARE (Get Rating)
BSQUARE Corporation develops and deploys technologies for the makers and operators of connected devices in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud. It offers software that connect devices to create intelligent systems; and embedded operating system software and services for makers of connected and intelligent devices, such as point-of-sale terminals, kiosks, tablets and handheld data collection devices, smart vending machines, ATMs, essential equipment in buildings and facilities environments, digital signs, and in-vehicle telematics and entertainment devices.
