BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) Given New C$24.00 Price Target at Raymond James

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Desjardins increased their price objective on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.75 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.17.

Get BSR Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of BSRTF stock opened at $18.26 on Tuesday. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.46 and a fifty-two week high of $22.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.42.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BSR Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.