Buckingham Strategic Partners Acquires New Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,933 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,767,000. Adobe accounts for about 1.4% of Buckingham Strategic Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in Adobe by 2,350.0% during the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 857.1% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total value of $197,140.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.03, for a total value of $265,698.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 410,165 shares in the company, valued at $177,203,584.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,538 shares of company stock valued at $4,793,387 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $611.00 to $455.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $545.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $625.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $587.75.

NASDAQ ADBE traded down $9.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $391.01. 3,522,176 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,574,984. The company has a market capitalization of $184.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.09. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $382.82 and a one year high of $699.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $434.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $526.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.03. Adobe had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

