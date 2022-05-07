Buckingham Strategic Partners Buys Shares of 4,894 Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 4,894 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Oracle by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 83,641 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $7,294,000 after buying an additional 21,600 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $659,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 1,460,533 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $127,373,000 after acquiring an additional 28,100 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 12,554 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 4,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $790,000. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ORCL stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.49. 6,222,457 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,297,933. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.18. The company has a market cap of $193.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $70.23 and a 1-year high of $106.34.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). Oracle had a net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 383.80%. The firm had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.04%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a $82.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 11th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.09.

In other Oracle news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $504,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,886 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,031.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

