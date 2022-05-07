Buckingham Strategic Partners Makes New $660,000 Investment in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,094 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,425,804 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,268,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,219 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth about $538,314,000. Gobi Capital LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the third quarter valued at approximately $510,468,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in Netflix during the third quarter valued at approximately $388,262,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Netflix by 52.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,789,412 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,092,150,000 after acquiring an additional 616,339 shares in the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NFLX stock traded down $7.35 on Friday, hitting $180.97. The stock had a trading volume of 17,168,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,086,988. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.28. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $175.81 and a 1 year high of $700.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $321.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $473.66.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.63. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.88 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NFLX. Wells Fargo & Company cut Netflix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $737.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $355.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut Netflix from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $386.31.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

