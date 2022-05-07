Buckingham Strategic Partners Makes New Investment in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 204.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 45,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,049,000 after buying an additional 30,656 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 31,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 128,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,174,000 after buying an additional 7,579 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 240,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,629,000 after buying an additional 64,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKK traded down $2.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.63. The stock had a trading volume of 44,954,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,762,756. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.56. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.99 and a fifty-two week high of $132.50.

