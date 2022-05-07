Buckingham Strategic Partners Purchases New Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 549 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,590,000. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.3% of Buckingham Strategic Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 740,965 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,980,985,000 after buying an additional 47,893 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 16,568 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,295,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,206,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,883,223,000 after buying an additional 147,755 shares in the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,409,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cito Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $992,000. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,800.00 to $3,113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $2,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,314.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $15.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $2,314.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,985,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,914,496. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2,606.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,750.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,193.62 and a fifty-two week high of $3,030.93.

Alphabet shares are scheduled to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $26.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $1,144,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,644.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 550,230 shares of company stock valued at $21,567,069. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

