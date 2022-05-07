Buckingham Strategic Partners Purchases Shares of 5,702 SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $973,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GLD. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 33.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $175.42. 7,641,278 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,375,430. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $160.68 and a 1 year high of $193.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.69.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

