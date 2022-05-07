Buckingham Strategic Partners Takes $1.03 Million Position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,236 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,000.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,361,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 4th quarter worth $83,387,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 183.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,149 shares of the bank’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 4,146 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 3rd quarter worth $827,000. 39.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on First Citizens BancShares from $1,000.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $964.00.
First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $18.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $13.32 by $5.63. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 22.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $14.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 63.22 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.35%.
In other news, insider West Ludwig acquired 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $725.86 per share, with a total value of $108,879.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Craig L. Nix acquired 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $658.96 per share, for a total transaction of $197,688.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $530,462.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 3,450 shares of company stock valued at $378,417. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.
First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.
