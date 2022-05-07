Buckingham Strategic Partners Takes $2.54 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 69,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,544,000. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Buckingham Strategic Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 356.7% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 130,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,777,000 after purchasing an additional 102,269 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Facet Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 316.1% in the 4th quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 693,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,307,000 after purchasing an additional 527,001 shares during the period. Truadvice LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 90,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after buying an additional 11,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 99.6% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,063,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,803,000 after buying an additional 530,863 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.29. The stock had a trading volume of 9,081,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,474,961. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.18. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $31.07 and a 52 week high of $38.38.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

