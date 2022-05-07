Buckingham Strategic Partners Takes $432,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000.

RSP stock traded down $1.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $147.25. 3,421,534 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,883,899. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $144.74 and a 1-year high of $164.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $154.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.78.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

