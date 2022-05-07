Buckingham Strategic Partners Takes Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,220 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its position in Exact Sciences by 1,562.5% during the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 266 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EXAS. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Exact Sciences from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

In other news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 14,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total value of $1,146,235.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 1,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total value of $146,292.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,636 shares of company stock valued at $4,443,252. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS traded down $1.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,526,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,011,722. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12-month low of $53.69 and a 12-month high of $133.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.27.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.08. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 21.82% and a negative net margin of 40.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

