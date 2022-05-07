Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Grows Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,833 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 419 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Cummins by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Cummins by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Cummins by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cummins by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMI stock opened at $201.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.72 and a 52 week high of $273.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $200.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.66.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.49. Cummins had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The company had revenue of $6.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 17.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.15%.

CMI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Cummins from $304.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $204.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Cummins from $256.00 to $233.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.27.

In related news, VP Christopher C. Clulow sold 285 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.04, for a total transaction of $58,436.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 37,510 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total transaction of $7,767,945.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,348 shares of company stock valued at $9,180,117. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

