Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Purchases 309 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,052 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 176.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,526,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,140,000 after buying an additional 2,888,435 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,299,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271,331 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $133,280,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 39.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,626,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,506,000 after buying an additional 1,868,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 14.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,788,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,842,000 after buying an additional 1,501,614 shares during the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $1,724,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.55.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $65.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $91.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.64. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.63 and a 52-week high of $69.47.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

