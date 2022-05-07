Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Raises Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 948 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,323,967 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,033,403,000 after purchasing an additional 23,377 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in BlackRock by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,449 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $23,859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on BlackRock from $755.00 to $734.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup reduced their price target on BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on BlackRock from $865.00 to $803.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on BlackRock from $950.00 to $905.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $880.00.

In other BlackRock news, Director William E. Ford purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $681.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,362,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,915 shares in the company, valued at $10,163,677.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director William E. Ford purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $701.00 per share, for a total transaction of $701,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,053,415. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BLK stock opened at $628.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $706.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $817.94. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $610.00 and a twelve month high of $973.16. The company has a market capitalization of $95.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.18 by $0.34. BlackRock had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 31.20%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

