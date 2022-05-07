Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Butterfly Network had a negative net margin of 51.80% and a negative return on equity of 25.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS.

Shares of Butterfly Network stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $2.99. 2,639,549 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,015,838. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.21. The company has a market cap of $592.50 million, a P/E ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 2.52. Butterfly Network has a 12-month low of $2.97 and a 12-month high of $15.65.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Butterfly Network from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In related news, Director Larry Robbins acquired 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Stacey Pugh sold 16,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.95, for a total transaction of $95,925.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,498 shares of company stock worth $301,332. Corporate insiders own 42.11% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Butterfly Network by 1,057.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Butterfly Network in the 3rd quarter worth $176,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Butterfly Network in the 2nd quarter worth $257,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Butterfly Network by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 14,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Butterfly Network by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 7,703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.04% of the company’s stock.

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smartphone, tablet, and hospital computer system; and Butterfly Blueprint, a system-wide ultrasound platform with Compass software that integrates into a healthcare system's clinical and administrative infrastructure.

