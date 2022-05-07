Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Butterfly Network Inc. created handheld, single-probe whole-body ultrasound system, Butterfly iQ. The company through its proprietary Ultrasound-On-Chip(TM) technology, Butterfly Network is paving the way for earlier detection and remote management of health conditions. Butterfly Network Inc., formerly known as Longview Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Butterfly Network alerts:

Shares of BFLY opened at $2.99 on Tuesday. Butterfly Network has a 12 month low of $2.97 and a 12 month high of $15.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.21.

Butterfly Network ( NASDAQ:BFLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.03. Butterfly Network had a negative net margin of 51.80% and a negative return on equity of 25.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Butterfly Network will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Mary Miller sold 16,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.95, for a total value of $99,228.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stacey Pugh sold 16,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.95, for a total transaction of $95,925.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,498 shares of company stock valued at $301,332 in the last quarter. 42.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BFLY. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network in the second quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Butterfly Network by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Butterfly Network during the 3rd quarter worth $338,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Butterfly Network by 109.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 78,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 41,247 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Butterfly Network by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 481,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,027,000 after acquiring an additional 122,490 shares during the period. 61.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Butterfly Network (Get Rating)

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smartphone, tablet, and hospital computer system; and Butterfly Blueprint, a system-wide ultrasound platform with Compass software that integrates into a healthcare system's clinical and administrative infrastructure.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Butterfly Network (BFLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Butterfly Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Butterfly Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.