C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Downgraded by Wedbush

Wedbush lowered shares of C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Wedbush currently has $16.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $30.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded C3.ai from a hold rating to a sell rating and cut their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of C3.ai from $40.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of C3.ai from $103.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of C3.ai from $31.00 to $20.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of C3.ai from $96.00 to $59.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Shares of AI opened at $16.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.33 and a 200-day moving average of $28.78. C3.ai has a one year low of $15.33 and a one year high of $76.85.

C3.ai ( NYSE:AI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $69.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that C3.ai will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 1,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total transaction of $45,490.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,816 shares of company stock worth $218,278. 52.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Claremont Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in C3.ai by 26.0% in the first quarter. Claremont Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in C3.ai by 19.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in C3.ai by 4.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in C3.ai in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in C3.ai by 1.2% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 65,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. 45.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

