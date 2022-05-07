C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. C4 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 22.85% and a negative net margin of 183.23%.
NASDAQ:CCCC traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 540,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,772,677. C4 Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $7.51 and a 52-week high of $51.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 6.36 and a current ratio of 6.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.83. The company has a market capitalization of $409.95 million, a PE ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 2.77.
In related news, CEO Andrew Hirsch purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.40 per share, with a total value of $84,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 21.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of C4 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on C4 Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America cut C4 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, C4 Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.55.
C4 Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.
