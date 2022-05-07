C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. C4 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 22.85% and a negative net margin of 183.23%.

NASDAQ:CCCC traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 540,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,772,677. C4 Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $7.51 and a 52-week high of $51.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 6.36 and a current ratio of 6.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.83. The company has a market capitalization of $409.95 million, a PE ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 2.77.

In related news, CEO Andrew Hirsch purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.40 per share, with a total value of $84,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 21.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,405,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,672,000 after purchasing an additional 248,775 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 131.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 56,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after buying an additional 31,854 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 27,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of C4 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on C4 Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America cut C4 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, C4 Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.55.

C4 Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

