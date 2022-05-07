Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP lessened its stake in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Cable One were worth $1,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CABO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cable One in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Cable One in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cable One in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Cable One by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RE Advisers Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cable One by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 40 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Cable One from $2,000.00 to $1,400.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Cable One from $2,100.00 to $1,800.00 in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Cable One from $2,326.00 to $1,896.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cable One in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cable One has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,851.86.

CABO opened at $1,127.19 on Friday. Cable One, Inc. has a one year low of $1,084.53 and a one year high of $2,136.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,411.10 and its 200-day moving average is $1,581.51.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $26.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.03 by $14.82. Cable One had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The firm had revenue of $426.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $11.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cable One, Inc. will post 50.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

