Caerus Investment Advisors LLC Invests $429,000 in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Caerus Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 172.4% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. 57.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UPS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $272.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. BNP Paribas upgraded United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.00.

In other news, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total value of $839,296.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 6,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.28, for a total value of $1,455,460.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 23,881 shares of company stock valued at $5,199,883 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UPS traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $179.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,826,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,586,475. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.16. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $175.22 and a 1-year high of $233.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $200.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.65.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.17. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 82.94% and a net margin of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 49.63%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

