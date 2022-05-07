Caerus Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Caerus Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 500 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MLM. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MLM traded down $10.14 on Friday, hitting $346.00. 587,283 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,403. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.79. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $329.69 and a 52 week high of $446.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $372.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $395.08.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The business’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.19%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MLM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson cut their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $465.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays cut their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $396.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $470.00 to $441.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $439.00.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

